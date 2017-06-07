Boca Raton native reflects on her path to the Tonys
Growing up with parents with a background in Shakespearean acting, it's no surprise that Rachel Bay Jones found a home in the theater. She still remembers at age 11 flipping through one of her mother's scripts on the kitchen counter of their Boca Raton home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|14 hr
|audrey
|12
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Wed
|123454321abc
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,444
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 6
|No Mo Crow
|35
|Can anyone recommend an affordable weekly or mo...
|Jun 3
|Chitown Lady
|1
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|May 24
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 23
|Lucy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC