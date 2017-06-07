Boca Raton, Delray Beach hit hard by ...

Boca Raton, Delray Beach hit hard by overnight rains

Wednesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

South Palm Beach County got hit hard by overnight rains with more than 6 inches falling in some areas of Boca Raton along the Broward County border. According to South Florida Water Management District "raindar" estimates, a maximum of 6.3 inches fell along the Hillsboro Canal in the eastern part of Boca Raton.

