Atwater exits CFO job worth nearly $2...

Atwater exits CFO job worth nearly $2.6 million

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Florida's outgoing chief financial officer is leaving the Cabinet position more than $1 million richer than when he first campaigned for the statewide job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Tue BECHT is a rodent 151
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Jun 26 YO VINNIE 1,454
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jun 22 MEGAN R 75
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Jun 8 Get help 13
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC