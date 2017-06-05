Ariana Grande Celebrates Manchester W...

Ariana Grande Celebrates Manchester With Worker Bee Tattoo

Ariana Grande performed in Manchester on Sunday and her tour restarts in Paris tomorrow. Fittingly she had the industrious symbol of Manchester, a worker bee, inked on her arm.

