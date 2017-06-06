Accused Philly mob boss will fight feds' racketeering charges 0:0

Reputed Philly mob boss Joa seph "Skinnya Joeya " Merlino is gearing up for battle in a massive racketeering case brought by Manhattan federal prosecutors, a turning down a sweet deal from the feds and hiring a big-shot lawyer, The Post has learned. Merlino, a 55, a whose expensive suits and Rolls Royce are reminiscent of a bygone era, hired mob lawyer and Pace University law professor John Meringolo on Tuesday, court papers show.

