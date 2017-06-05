A pop star accomplishes what the pres...

A pop star accomplishes what the president can't

Wednesday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

For a few hours on Sunday, Ariana Grande, a 23-year-old pop star from Boca Raton, Fla., was the leader of the free world. The position has been open for months.

