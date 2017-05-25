Workers comp sector adapts to changing times

Themes of workers compensation market stability were contrasted with a call for adaptability in the face of a changing comp environment at the National Council on Compensation Insurance Inc.'s Annual Issues Symposium. During his opening address to a packed ballroom last week in Orlando, Florida, Bill Donnell, president and CEO of the Boca Raton, Florida-based workers comp research and ratings organization, introduced "adapting" as the word and theme of the sold-out conference .

