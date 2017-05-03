Who drove pickup that killed Boca bicyclist? DUI manslaughter trial...
Who drove the pickup truck into a bike lane, killing a Boca Raton man riding a Schwinn? Paul Maida, Jr., will stand trial on DUI manslaughter charges, but the defense says he wasn't behind the wheel. Who drove the pickup truck into a bike lane, killing a Boca Raton man riding a Schwinn? Paul Maida, Jr., will stand trial on DUI manslaughter charges, but the defense says he wasn't behind the wheel.
