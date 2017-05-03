Who drove pickup that killed Boca bic...

Who drove pickup that killed Boca bicyclist? DUI manslaughter trial...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Who drove the pickup truck into a bike lane, killing a Boca Raton man riding a Schwinn? Paul Maida, Jr., will stand trial on DUI manslaughter charges, but the defense says he wasn't behind the wheel. Who drove the pickup truck into a bike lane, killing a Boca Raton man riding a Schwinn? Paul Maida, Jr., will stand trial on DUI manslaughter charges, but the defense says he wasn't behind the wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) 1 hr Diffeferent from you 3
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Wed YO VINNIE 1,428
Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13) Tue Musikologist 9
Roof Apr 30 Michael Myers 1
Jeanne Partridge Apr 28 JULIO 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 27 Laurak 68
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Jessie 9
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC