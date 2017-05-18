Was justice denied to get conviction?

Was justice denied to get conviction?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Roger Runyon agreed to kill a woman he never met -- for money. At a Boca Raton intersection, he aimed a rifle at Heather Then he returned to this genteel land under a controversial immunity deal that Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Graduation 1 hr johnriven 1
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Fri YO VINNIE 1,434
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Thu ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... Thu Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15) May 15 Lcw 22
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 12 USS LIBERTY 22
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 20 at 12:09PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC