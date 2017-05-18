Was justice denied to get conviction?
Roger Runyon agreed to kill a woman he never met -- for money. At a Boca Raton intersection, he aimed a rifle at Heather Then he returned to this genteel land under a controversial immunity deal that Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graduation
|1 hr
|johnriven
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Fri
|YO VINNIE
|1,434
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Thu
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
|Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15)
|May 15
|Lcw
|22
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC