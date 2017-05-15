Vicky Lee Pulliam Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
Vicky Pulliam is back home in Lake Worth Monday afternoon following her weekend arrest for DUI. The Sonoma Spring Circle resident was charged with DUI by Boca Police Sunday morning.
