Vicky Lee Pulliam Charged With DUI In...

Vicky Lee Pulliam Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Boca News Now

Vicky Pulliam is back home in Lake Worth Monday afternoon following her weekend arrest for DUI. The Sonoma Spring Circle resident was charged with DUI by Boca Police Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) 12 hr Musikologist 26
Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15) Mon Lcw 22
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) May 12 YO VINNIE 1,432
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 12 USS LIBERTY 22
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) May 11 bobpopbob 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) May 8 gicardillo 70
News Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07) May 6 Jericho High Scho... 160
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC