Three drug-test lab owners arrested in crackdown, prosecutors say
The arrests mark the first time the owners of a drug testing lab have been arrested under the state's patient brokering law, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison, said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. The arrests mark the first time the owners of a drug testing lab have been arrested under the state's patient brokering law, a third-degree felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison, said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|23 hr
|bobpopbob
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 8
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 8
|chill
|21
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 7
|YO VINNIE
|1,431
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC