The viral - Unicorn Milkshake' trend has made its way to Boca Raton
A Boca Raton restaurant is now offering the trendy and Instagram-worthy "Unicorn Milkshake," a frozen treat that's sweeping social media. Relish & More , a burger joint at the plaza at Northwest 20th Street and Federal Highway with another location in West Palm Beach, is now offering a "Rainbow Unicorn Milkshake" for a limited time, according to the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Lucy
|71
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,437
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
