Telit Unveils New IoT University

18 hrs ago

Designed for IoT developers and integrators, Telit IoT University, part of the company's IoT Know How suite of consultative services, teaches customers and partners how to succeed in launching IoT solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. Located at Telit IoT Platforms division in Boca Raton, Florida, Telit IoT University features a broad curriculum, including courses and hands-on labs co-developed by Telit and Florida Atlantic University's Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems Engineering .

Read more at Business Wire.

