Teacher caught kissing 10-year-old bo...

Teacher caught kissing 10-year-old boy inside classroom

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Teacher, 28, caught on video kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside his Florida classroom after 'luring him in with gummy bears' Kornbluth, who was arrested in February over the incident, was accused of trading gummy bears for kisses at the school A Florida teacher was caught on surveillance cameras kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside an empty classroom. Brian Kornbluth, 28, pleaded guilty to a battery charge last week after he was caught on camera kissing the student at Somerset Academy charter school in Boca Raton, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06) 2 hr Lawknows 636
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 12 hr Lucy 71
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Mon YO VINNIE 1,437
Graduation May 20 johnriven 1
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) May 18 ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC