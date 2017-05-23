Teacher caught kissing 10-year-old boy inside classroom

Teacher, 28, caught on video kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside his Florida classroom after 'luring him in with gummy bears' Kornbluth, who was arrested in February over the incident, was accused of trading gummy bears for kisses at the school A Florida teacher was caught on surveillance cameras kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside an empty classroom. Brian Kornbluth, 28, pleaded guilty to a battery charge last week after he was caught on camera kissing the student at Somerset Academy charter school in Boca Raton, Florida.

