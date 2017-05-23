Teacher caught kissing 10-year-old boy inside classroom
Teacher, 28, caught on video kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside his Florida classroom after 'luring him in with gummy bears' Kornbluth, who was arrested in February over the incident, was accused of trading gummy bears for kisses at the school A Florida teacher was caught on surveillance cameras kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside an empty classroom. Brian Kornbluth, 28, pleaded guilty to a battery charge last week after he was caught on camera kissing the student at Somerset Academy charter school in Boca Raton, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Lucy
|71
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,437
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC