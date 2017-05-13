Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company's portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 12
|YO VINNIE
|1,432
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|May 11
|bobpopbob
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 8
|gicardillo
|70
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC