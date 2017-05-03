School district may close Boynton's Odyssey Middle

Odyssey Middle School in Boynton Beach would become the first Palm Beach County public school to close in about 25 years if the School Board approves a plan proposed on Wednesday. The plan also calls for three elementary schools - Addison Mizner in Boca Raton , Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach and Hidden Oaks in Boynton Beach - to add sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

