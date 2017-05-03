School district may close Boynton's O...

School district may close Boynton's Odyssey Middle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Odyssey Middle School in Boynton Beach would become the first Palm Beach County public school to close in about 25 years if the School Board approves a plan proposed on Wednesday. The plan also calls for three elementary schools - Addison Mizner in Boca Raton , Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach and Hidden Oaks in Boynton Beach - to add sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 16 hr YO VINNIE 1,428
Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13) Tue Musikologist 9
Roof Apr 30 Michael Myers 1
Jeanne Partridge Apr 28 JULIO 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 27 Laurak 68
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Jessie 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC