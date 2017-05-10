Route1 Announces Q1 2017 Financial Re...

Route1 Announces Q1 2017 Financial Results Notification

Route1 Inc . , a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2017 after the markets close on Monday, May 15, 2017.

