POLICE: Boca's Lauren El-Sheikh Drank Beer, Inhaled Whip-Its, Crashed Car, Left Scene, Jailed

If the charges are accurate, Lauren Ghadeer El-Sheikh of Boca Raton is precisely the reason police patrol for DUI drivers. El-Sheikh, according to a Boca Raton police affidavit , admitted to drinking beer and inhaling "whip its" before she crashed into another car on Glades Road, then fled.

