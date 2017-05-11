Peter Sagal of NPR's 'Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me' sells out show at FAU
The host of the national radio show will present one of his plays and talk shop with theater students and other attendees. The host of the national radio show will present one of his plays and talk shop with theater students and other attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 12
|YO VINNIE
|1,432
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|May 11
|bobpopbob
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 8
|gicardillo
|70
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC