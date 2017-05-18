PBSO Issues Warning On New Drug Called "Grey Death"
A new drug mixture called "grey death" which has been linked to lethal overdoses in Alabama and Georgia is the latest deadly opioid mixture to arrive in Palm Beach County. The mixture, although often appearing similar to concrete mixing power, can vary in texture from a chunky rock-like material to a fine powder while varying in color from gray to tan.
