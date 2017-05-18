PBSO Issues Warning On New Drug Calle...

PBSO Issues Warning On New Drug Called "Grey Death"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boca News Now

A new drug mixture called "grey death" which has been linked to lethal overdoses in Alabama and Georgia is the latest deadly opioid mixture to arrive in Palm Beach County. The mixture, although often appearing similar to concrete mixing power, can vary in texture from a chunky rock-like material to a fine powder while varying in color from gray to tan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Tue Musikologist 26
Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15) Mon Lcw 22
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) May 12 YO VINNIE 1,432
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 12 USS LIBERTY 22
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) May 11 bobpopbob 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) May 8 gicardillo 70
News Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07) May 6 Jericho High Scho... 160
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 17 at 9:24PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC