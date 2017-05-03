PBC Courthouse to be named in honor o...

PBC Courthouse to be named in honor of judge

5 hrs ago

County commissioners, however, have voted unanimously to waive that policy so the Palm Beach County Courthouse on N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach can be named in honor of U.S. District Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley. Noting Hurley's reputation in the county's legal community and the judge's work in securing funding for the courthouse, Commissioner Dave Kerner asked his colleagues to waive the naming policy so Hurley could be honored.

