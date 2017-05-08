Millions from taxpayers to be spent s...

Millions from taxpayers to be spent saving golf courses

Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

As dozens of golf courses shut down for lack of interest, two South Florida cities plan to spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money to create what they call golfing destinations. Some residents say the plans come at too high of a price for taxpayers, but officials say the golf courses will thrive because they will be exceptional.

