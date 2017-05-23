Meet Boca's Cameron Ahern, The Man At The Center Of Monday's Standoff With Police
Cameron Ahern is the man who held Boca police and Broward Sheriff's deputies at bay for several hours Monday following his alleged robbery of a Taco Bell in Deerfield Beach. Ahern fled to Boca, where he took up residence on the roof of 2 Royal Palm Way.
