Mark DeSimone Charged In Alleged Patient Brokering Scheme
Mark A. DeSimone is facing five counts of violating the patient brokering law just hours after Boca's David Remland was charged with similar offenses. It's all part of an ongoing investigation into so called "sober houses" or addiction treatment centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
