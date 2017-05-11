Mark DeSimone Charged In Alleged Pati...

Mark DeSimone Charged In Alleged Patient Brokering Scheme

Mark A. DeSimone is facing five counts of violating the patient brokering law just hours after Boca's David Remland was charged with similar offenses. It's all part of an ongoing investigation into so called "sober houses" or addiction treatment centers.

