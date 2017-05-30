Man serving life in 1999 Boca car-dragging death gets reduced sentence...
Jonathan Griffin, in orange, was 17 when he made his first appearance in Juvenile Court at the Palm Beach County Courthouse on May 13, 1999 in the first degree murder, robbery and burglary of Ida Mirel of Boca Raton. More than a decade after Jonathan Griffin was sentenced to life in prison for the car-dragging death of an 84-year-old Boca Raton woman in 1999, the f ormer Riviera Beach man on Friday was given the chance to one day live outside prison walls .
