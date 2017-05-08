Man found shot to death in truck in Boca Raton
Augustus Byam, 34, was discovered with gunshot wounds inside a pickup truck parked in the street at 164 NE 12th Street, police said. The department said the investigation remains active and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Robert Volguardson at 338-1308 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 458-TIPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|chill
|21
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Sun
|YO VINNIE
|1,431
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
|Review: Autism Monarch Behavior Analysis LLC
|May 4
|Lamont
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC