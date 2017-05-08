Man found shot to death in truck in B...

Man found shot to death in truck in Boca Raton

Augustus Byam, 34, was discovered with gunshot wounds inside a pickup truck parked in the street at 164 NE 12th Street, police said. The department said the investigation remains active and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Robert Volguardson at 338-1308 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 458-TIPS.

