Man convicted of DUI manslaughter in '06 Boca crash that killed 2
He stood steady and didn't slur a word, as he cooperated with police after the accident, admitting he was the driver, had been drinking and "blew the light." Edwin Perez's defense attorney argued before jurors his behavior was evidence that Perez was not impaired and may have been under the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the 2006 crash in Boca Raton.
