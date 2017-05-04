Lynn Cancer Institute Preps For Sixth...

Lynn Cancer Institute Preps For Sixth Run For The Ribbons

The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital will be conducting its sixth "Run for the Ribbons" on Sunday, June 4, 2017. With nearly 1,000 participants at last year's event, momentum is building for this year's 5K and one-mile run/walk.

