Lynn Cancer Institute Preps For Sixth Run For The Ribbons
The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital will be conducting its sixth "Run for the Ribbons" on Sunday, June 4, 2017. With nearly 1,000 participants at last year's event, momentum is building for this year's 5K and one-mile run/walk.
Read more at Boca News Now.
