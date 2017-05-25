Loggers Run Middle School Parents May Be Warned, Ticketed For Using Walgreens, Publix Lots For Pi...
BocaNewsNow.com has learned - but not confirmed - that parents of students at Loggers Run Middle School will be warned about clogging parking lots at nearby Publix and Walgreens while picking up kids. "These parents are trespassing, plain and simple," said one official.
