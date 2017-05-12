Lion Country Safari wins tourism award
Lion Country Safari was awarded Palm Beach County's top tourism prize on Friday , beating out two other competitors for the coveted title. Lion Country Safari, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, was given the county's 2017 Providencia Award during gathering at the Lake Worth Casino Building & Beach Complex.
