LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employees To Ignore Media Calls

In what appears to be a stunning email error, the communications department at the Palm Beach County School District has sent an email blast - to the media - with internal notes instructing school officials NOT to speak with the media on certain topics, including "Fidget Spinners," insurance and the state budget. In what reads like a page from the "Sean Spicer playbook," the internal email even includes this: "This daily update is sent to school board members and district leadership as a service from the Department of Communications and Engagement."

