Lane Kiffin, FAU offer scholarship to...

Lane Kiffin, FAU offer scholarship to 13-year-old QB son of Tee Martin

Monday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Lane Kiffin, the newly announced head coach of Florida Atlantic University football, speaks to the press at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton on December 13, 2016. This time around, Florida Atlantic's head football coach reportedly has his sights set on Kaden Martin, a seventh-grader out of Redondo Beach, Calif.

