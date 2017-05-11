Kidnap, Robbery, Battery Charges File...

Kidnap, Robbery, Battery Charges Filed Against Boca's David Grimes

Read more: Boca News Now

We are awaiting the official arrest report but can report based on Palm Beach County jail records that David Grimes is facing very serious charges filed by Boca Raton Police. Grimes, of the 6500 block of North Military Trail, is charged with battery, robbery by sudden snatching, kidnap of an adult, obstructing justice and property damage.

