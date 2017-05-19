Judi Mark to Bring I Feel a Song Coming on to Don't Tell Mama

Fresh from a smashing sold-out debut at the Boca Black Box, Boca Raton, Florida, dancer-singer-entertainer Judi Mark is pleased to bring her new show, I Feel a Song Coming On to Don't Tell Mama! in the Big Apple. This latest one-woman crowd-pleaser is an intimate tribute to Old Broadway and Hollywood, chock-full of classic songs, shimmering dance, and narrative witty, wise and fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.