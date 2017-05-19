Judi Mark to Bring I Feel a Song Coming on to Don't Tell Mama
Fresh from a smashing sold-out debut at the Boca Black Box, Boca Raton, Florida, dancer-singer-entertainer Judi Mark is pleased to bring her new show, I Feel a Song Coming On to Don't Tell Mama! in the Big Apple. This latest one-woman crowd-pleaser is an intimate tribute to Old Broadway and Hollywood, chock-full of classic songs, shimmering dance, and narrative witty, wise and fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,437
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
|Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15)
|May 15
|Lcw
|22
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC