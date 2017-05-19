JARC's garden among beneficiaries of grants awarded
From left, Terry Davis, Kimberly Swann and Robin Silverman work in the JARC Ability Garden as part of a program funded by a recent $10,000 grant from the Jewish Women's Foundation of South Palm Beach County. From left, Terry Davis, Kimberly Swann and Robin Silverman work in the JARC Ability Garden as part of a program funded by a recent $10,000 grant from the Jewish Women's Foundation of South Palm Beach County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,434
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|12 hr
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|15 hr
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
|Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15)
|May 15
|Lcw
|22
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|May 11
|bobpopbob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC