How noisy are the noises that surrounded in South Florida?

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan - whose green hair and tattooed face bears a striking resemblance to The Joker - was stopped by police Tuesday, May 23, 2017, outside the Hammocks Place Apartments in West Kendall. People had called in to police earlier in the day to alert them someone who looked like the Joker was pointing a weapon at passing cars.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 23
|Lucy
|71
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 22
|YO VINNIE
|1,437
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
