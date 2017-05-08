How can U.S. 1 be improved? Study of highway to kick off in Boca Raton
A 14-city study will look at ways to make U.S. 1 more pedestrian friendly. Possible changes to the highway could include bike lanes, sidewalks, medians and vehicle lane changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mon
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 8
|chill
|21
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 7
|YO VINNIE
|1,431
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
|Review: Autism Monarch Behavior Analysis LLC
|May 4
|Lamont
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC