Gordon Ramsay shocks fans by complimenting Twitter user's dish
With his four-letter rants and straight-talking style, Gordon Ramsay has built a reputation as one of the toughest television chefs. He takes a similarly no-nonsense approach on Twitter, where he entertains his 5.11million followers with his typically blistering critiques of their "s***", "gross" and "depressing" attempts in the kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|chill
|21
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Sun
|YO VINNIE
|1,431
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
|Review: Autism Monarch Behavior Analysis LLC
|May 4
|Lamont
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC