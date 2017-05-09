Gas prices drop for 17 days in a row;...

Gas prices drop for 17 days in a row; PBC highest in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

But, unfortunately, Palm Beach County now ranks as the most expensive market in the Sunshine State for a gallon of regular gasoline. The West Palm Beach/Boca Raton market segment's average is $2.45, highest in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mon gicardillo 70
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) Mon chill 21
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) May 7 YO VINNIE 1,431
News Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07) May 6 Jericho High Scho... 160
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) May 5 ME JULIO 4
Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16) May 4 Jonathan 7
Review: Autism Monarch Behavior Analysis LLC May 4 Lamont 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC