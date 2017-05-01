From March to Miriam program helps su...

From March to Miriam program helps survivors socialize

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jewish Journal

Holocaust survivor Bella Lampart, 89, has become close to Levi Stein, left, 14, and Zack Klein, 14, all of Boca Raton, thanks to all their participation this year in the From March to Miriam program organized by the March of the Living's Southern Region. Holocaust survivor Bella Lampart, 89, has become close to Levi Stein, left, 14, and Zack Klein, 14, all of Boca Raton, thanks to all their participation this year in the From March to Miriam program organized by the March of the Living's Southern Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13) 2 hr Musikologist 9
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 21 hr YO VINNIE 1,427
Roof Sun Michael Myers 1
Jeanne Partridge Apr 28 JULIO 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 27 Laurak 68
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Jessie 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 02 at 12:48PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC