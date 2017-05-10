FBI tracks down bank robbery suspect dressed like a punkish senior citizen
As everyone who saw "GoodFellas" knows, the "don'ts" after a big heist include: Don't keep the evidence around, especially the vehicle, and don't make large purchases. Perhaps Hollywood's Abraham Maghen never saw the movie.
