Education leaders continue to push Gov. for veto
With about a week to go before the end of the school year, many students and teachers are filled with excitement but a looming budget crisis has a lot of teachers worried about their bottom line. The education community is encouraging Governor Rick Scott to veto the budget and education bill that goes along with it, but he hasn't made a decision yet.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|May 24
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 23
|Lucy
|71
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 22
|YO VINNIE
|1,437
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
