Eat, Drink and Be Merry at the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel's A Taste of Discovery
Join us in Boca Raton on May 17th for an evening of entertainment and delicious treats at A Taste of Discovery. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- BOCA RATON, FL-- - On Wednesday May 17, the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel will open its doors for an evening of legendary Boca flavor.
