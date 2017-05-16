Delray Beach moves to maintain independent anti-blight taxing district

The city commission on Tuesday narrowly agreed to maintain an independent anti-blight taxing district that oversees areas that include the city's downtown and Atlantic Avenue. The Community Redevelopment Agency , a seven-member board appointed by the city, was established in 1985 to revitalize 20 percent of the city east of Interstate 95 between Lake Ida Road and Southwest 10th Street.

