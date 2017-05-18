Delray Beach meeting works to stop anti-Semitism
On Monday, two local representatives, Lori Berman and Emily Slosberg are hosting a town hall meeting in Delray Beach to discuss security outreach for the Jewish community. At the Village Del Mar in Boca Raton, neighbors are still recovering after a swastika was found painted on a car in the neighborhood in February.
