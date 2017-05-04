CFO Atwater gives big raises on way out

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater , a Florida Cabinet member who is resigning after the legislative session ends in a few days, has given five top-level staffers in his office substantial raises backdated to January, according to state records. The raises will cost taxpayers at least $69,534 over the course of a year, but the amount is likely more because records for one other employee that may have received a raise weren't immediately available from the Department of Management Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.