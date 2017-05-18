Celsius rapidly expands fitness drink...

Celsius rapidly expands fitness drink sales aided by capital from Hong Kong

Sports nutrition brand Celsius Holdings, backed by a major investment from a Hong Kong businessman, has recorded strong growth for its nascent line of 'fitness drinks.' v The company's flagship product, a beverage called Celsius, is sold as a dietary supplement and contains a blend of taurine, guarana extract, green tea extract, glucuronolactone and ginger extract.

