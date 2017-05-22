CBRE acquires Florida brokerage
CBRE has widened its footprint in South Florida by buying the business assets of the Brenner Real Estate Group, which has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Melbourne. Founded by Scott Brenner in 1987, the company provides leasing brokerage, investment sales, and property management services through more than 20 associates.
