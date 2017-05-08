Can anyone find an economist who thinks Trump's tax cuts will pay for themselves?

Republicans have long preached the gospel of supply side economics, the theory that says cutting taxes and stripping away costly, safety-oriented regulations leads to higher tax revenue from increased economic activity, which leads to more goods and services, greater competition and lower consumer prices. In other words, let the wealthy and the private sector keep more of the revenue they generate and they will magnanimously pull people out of poverty by reinvesting money that would have gone to pay for schools and fire fighters into more business activity.

