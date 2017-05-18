Broken Sound House Fire: Kids, Pets Fine, House Broken
On Thursday evening, May 18, 2017 Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the Grand Oaks subdivision of the Broken Sound Community. The 911 call was made by the teenaged daughter of the homeowner who was home alone with her younger brother.
